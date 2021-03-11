Pact for maintenance of roundabout off over poor upkeep

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today ordered to cancel the agreement for maintenance of the Sector 19-20-27-30 roundabout over its poor upkeep.

The roundabout was allotted to Bank of India, Sector 31-A, Chandigarh, for maintenance for two years, up to December 11, 2023. It was found that the roundabout was not being maintained as per the terms and conditions of the MoU despite several reminders.

Mitra ordered the Superintending Engineer, Horticulture, MC, for immediate cancellation of the agreement with the bank.

Earlier, the Commissioner had cancelled two MoUs for poor maintenance of the Sector 4-5-8-9, roundabout, which was being maintained by M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd, Sector 39, Chandigarh, and the Sectors 31-32-46-47 roundabout, which was allotted to M/s Meera and Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh.