Round Glass Punjab hockey academy emerge winner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Round Glass Punjab Hockey Club Academy (RGPHCA) defeated Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy (4-1) in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship at Jamshedpur.

Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy took the lead in the 14th minute through Ramchandra Yadav. However, the Punjab-based outfit scored through Ujwal Singh (47th), Dilraj Singh (52nd), Savraj Singh (54th) and Lalpreet Singh (60th) to emerge winners.

HAR Hockey Academy defeated Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy (9-0) as Rajkumar (24th, 31st, 37th, 56th and 59th) scored five goals, while Anil (28th, 35th), Sandeep Singh (22nd) and Ujjwal (30th) were the other goal getters for HAR Hockey Academy.

RV Academy of Hockey edged past Mumbai Schools Sports Association (3-2), while SGPC Hockey Academy beat HIM Hockey Academy (9-0). Sarabjinder Singh (3rd, 22nd) scored a brace, while Jassimran Singh (7th), Harpreet Singh (19th), Ranjodh Singh (28th), Kamaljeet Singh (33rd), Jagpreet Singh (47th), Roban Singh (51st) and Parmod Singh (53rd) contributed a goal each for the winning team.

The Pool E match between Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana and Gangpur Sports Academy didn’t happen as both teams forfeited the last match of the day.