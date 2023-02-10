 RoundGlass beat defending champs Gokulam Kerala : The Tribune India

I-League

RoundGlass beat defending champs Gokulam Kerala

RoundGlass beat defending champs Gokulam Kerala

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) got the better of defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) 2-1 and secured all three points in a crucial Round 16 fixture of the I-League in Kozhikode.

RGPFC opened their scoring through an own goal and Luka Majcen doubled the lead. Farshad Noor scored one back for the hosts. With this win, RGPFC remain in second place in goal difference with table toppers Sreenidi Deccan.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes bringing in Suresh Meitei, Mohammed Salah and new signing Juan Carlos Nellar instead of Aleksander Ignjatovic, Freddy Lallawmawma and Krishnananda Singh.

Gokulam Kerala coach Francescc Bonet Caruncho also fielded his strongest side for the crucial match. GKFC started the match on the front foot and looked to take the attack to the opposition but the RGPFC defence stood strong. RGPFC keeper Kiran Kumar made some excellent saves.

RGPFC slowly started to take control of the possession in the match. They took the lead in the 41st minute. Ashis Pradhan played a long pass from midfield that found Luka Majcen whose shot deflected off GKFC defender Pawan Kumar and beat keeper Shibinraj to find the net.

The second half also started with GKFC looking to equalise but the defence of RGPFC did not leave any gaps, which led to the hosts creating very few chances. RGPFC maintained possession of the ball in the midfield and looked to open up the GKFC defence. A corner from such an attack created the second goal. Juan Mera’s corner was met by Khaimingthang Lhungdim but his shot was saved by the Gokulam keeper. The rebound fell to Luka Majcen who finished to double the lead for the away side. GKFC reduced the deficit immediately in the 73rd minute. A well-worked move from the right found Farshad Noor inside the box who finished expertly into the bottom corner.

RGPFC have 34 points from 16 matches while Gokulam 24 points from 15 matches.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Nation

India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief Madani

9
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

10
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete