RoundGlass club lift Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

In a one-sided affair, the RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) drubbed the IYA, Manipur, 6-0 to win the 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament at Sports Complex in Sector 46.

In the final, Sana Thoi scored three goals for the title winners, while Y Boby, Omang and Shaiza added one each to the winning tally. RGPFC lads dominated the final to make it a one-sided affair. It was 3-0 at half-time.

While the lemon break was meant for players, the teams were asked to line up for introduction with the chief guest Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator and Governor, Punjab.

Purohit awarded RGPFC lads the winners’ trophy and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, while the runners-up team was presented with Rs 1 lakh prize. Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, finished third and bagged Rs 75,000 award money.

Aizwal FC suffer loss

Panchkula: The RGPFC defeated Aizawl FC (AFC) 2-1 in the ongoing I-League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula.

#Football