RoundGlass name squad

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

The I-League 2022-23 champions RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) is all set to begin its Hero Super Cup 2023 campaign with its first match against Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC on April 8.

The match will take place at the EMS Corporate Stadium, Kozhikode. The side have been put in Group A along with Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC.

The club will be represented by a 26-member squad, with a majority of the players continuing from the I-League winning squad. The squad comprises Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar and Jaskarenvir Singh (goalkeepers), Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Suresh Meitei, Naocha Singh, Mohammed Salah (defenders), Freddy Lallawmawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Juan Carlos Nellar (Argentina), Juan Mera (Spain), Manglenthang Kipgen (midfielders), Krishnananda Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Aphaoba Singh, Luka Majcen (Slovenia) and Daniel Lalhlimpuia (strikers).