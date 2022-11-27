RoundGlass Punjab FC claim trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) won the 36th edition of the Punjab State Super League 2022-23 tournament by defeating Punjab Police FC.

In the final, RGPFC lads logged solitary goal win over the police team at PTI Mehanga Singh Stadium SN College Complex, Banga.

Punjab Police gave a tough competition to the title winners as the winning goal came in the additional time of the second half. Krishnananda found the back of the net to score the only goal of the game. With this goal, Krishnananda finished as the joint highest scorer of the tournament.