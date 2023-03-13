RoundGlass Punjab FC lift maiden I League title

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 12

RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) finished off their I League campaign in style today. The side logged a (2-0) win in their last encounter against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) and won their maiden I League title at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here.

Luka Majcen scored both goals for the hosts, which also took him to the top of the goal scoring tally for the season.

With the I League trophy already home, RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made six changes to the starting line-up with goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Aleksandar Ignjatovic, Juan Carlos Nellar, Pranjal Bhumij and Samuel Lalmuanpuia instead of Kiran Kumar Limbu, Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Juan Mera, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Ajay Chhetri.

TRAU FC coach Nandakumar Singh named his line-up with the confidence of ruining RGPFC’s perfect home record. RGPFC controlled possession from the beginning of the match with Freddy Lallawmawma and Juan Nellar controlling the midfield. For all their possession, it was TRAU who threatened with the first reasonable attack.

Bidyananda crossed a threatening cross, which was cleared by RGPFC captain Ignjatovic. On the other end, Chencho was lively as usual making some darting runs through the left, but was unable to convert the chances. RGPFC eventually took the lead in the 36th minute through Majcen, who scored his 15th of the season. Receiving the ball well outside the box, Majcen chipped a wonderful finish over the keeper and ran into the stands in celebration.

RGPFC could have doubled the lead in the very first minute of the second half when Juan Nellar found Majcen with a perfect ball over the defence, but the Slovenian’s header went wide. The hosts didn’t have to wait long to double the lead. In the 48th minute, Majcen scored his 16th goal of the season.

RGPFC finished the season with 52 points, while TRAU FC finished the season in fourth place with 35 points.