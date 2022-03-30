RoundGlass Punjab FC lift title

Chandigarh, March 29
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) has won the inaugural JSW Youth Cup 2021-22 by defeating Reliance Foundation Young Champs 2-1.
Midfielder Manglenthang Kipgen scored the deciding goal in the last minute of the match. The side remained unbeaten through the competition. They defeated SESA FA Goa 2-) and Reliance Foundation Young Champs 2-1, and played two draws against Dempo SC (1-1) and Bengaluru FC (1-1). The entry to the final was secured with a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Bengaluru FC.
“We are delighted with our team’s fantastic display. They showed great character to emerge victorious in a prestigious competition, which had players from some of the best academies in India,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, RGPFC Football Director.
