RoundGlass Punjab FC play draw against R'sthan United

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) lads were held on to a draw by Rajasthan United FC (RUFC), courtesy an injury time equaliser from Gyamar Nikum in the I-League played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Daniel Lalhimpuia had given the lead for RGPFC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC started the first half with high-press strategy and created pressure for the opponents. The result came out soon as Lalhimpuia volleyed a beautiful shot from the edge of the box in the 13th minute, which was enough to beat RUFC goalkeeper Mohammed Rafique Ali Sardar. The rest of the half saw both teams trying to control the game.

Rajasthan lads started to string some attacks but the RGPFC defence stood firm. The best chance came for RUFC when Nuha Marong Krubally’s header of Martin Chaves’s cross went wide. After the lemon break, RUFC had most of the possession and played the more attacking football.

Krishnananda Singh could have doubled RGPFC’s lead, but his left-footed shot came of the post. RUFC kept on pushing and went on to equalise in the injury time. RGPFC keeper Kiran Limbu spilled a Joseba Beitia cross that fell kindly for substitute Gyamar Nikum, who finished expertly denying RGPFC all three points.

RGPFC have seven points with this draw from three matches, while RUFC have four points after playing the same number of matches. RGPFC will play their next match against Aizwal FC on November 28 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

