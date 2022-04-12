RoundGlass Punjab FC script 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) logged a 3-1 win over table-toppers Mohammedan SC to log their third successive win in the I-League, at Naihati Stadium, West Bengal.

Two goals came from Kurtis Guthrie and one from substitute Rupert Nongrum. The side now moves to the third place on the league’s standings – two points behind Mohammedan and four behind Gokulam Kerala FC, with two more fixtures left to play in the league’s first phase.

Guthrie fired home the opening goal with a well-placed shot from the edge of the penalty area. It was not easy for the RGPFC to secure the lead for long. However, heroics of goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh saved the day for the side. He was in the thick of action and saved back-to-back attacks, including a free kick from Andelo Rudovic as Mohammedan searched for the equaliser.

Later, Maheson Singh came close to scoring on two occasions – having a shot from close range denied by a last-ditch challenge in the 17th minute and forcing the goalkeeper to make a sharp stop in the 29th minute later. Mohammedan, meanwhile, found the equaliser in the 33rd minute through a well-shot volley from Nikola Stojanovic.

Just four minutes later, the Punjab club again claimed the lead through Guthrie. The Englishman latched on to a loose back-pass and raced towards the goal before beating a defender and firing the ball into the goal – taking his tally to nine for the season.

The side entered into the lemon break with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, custodian Jaspreet continued to stand as a strong wall against Mohammedan strikers. In the 83rd minute, substitute Nongrum made it three for the Punjab-based club as he volleyed home an emphatic finish. The club will now face the TRAU FC on April 15.