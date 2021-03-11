RoundGlass Punjab FC to face Rajasthan today

Chandigarh, April 28
RoundGlass Punjab FC is set to face Rajasthan United FC in its next game of the I-League Championship Phase on April 29 at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The two sides met in the opening round of this season’s competition in which RGPFC recorded a 2-0 win.
“The team is determined to play a good match again with the right approach. Our preparation is not much different as compared to the previous games and our performance was okay in the last match. Rajasthan United will be prepared and so shall we. We will give our best, play our game and see at the end of the match if it’s enough,” said Head Coach Ed Engelkes. He said, “We want to win all our remaining fixtures. These are four finals that we have ahead of us, and we want to take things one game at a time.”
