RoundGlass Punjab log second win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) registered their second win of the I League 2021-22 by defeating Indian Arrows 3-1 at Naihati Stadium in West Bengal.

Kurtis Guthrie, Maheson Singh and Rupert Nongrum scored a goal each to take the club at the fourth place on the league standings – level on points with Sreenidi Deccan FC. In the first half, Travis Major got the first chance to score the lead. However, his shot rippled the side netting.

The Punjab based outfit continued to knock Indian Arrows’ door and came close to score in the 36th minute after Maheson latched on to a cut-back from Aakash Sangwan. However, his shot was saved acrobatically by the rival custodian. At the break, the game was goalless. In the 51st minute, Kean Lewis delivered a pinpoint cross from the right flank, which was headed into the goal by Guthrie with accuracy. Just three minutes later, the Englishman turned provider as he played in a low cross that an onrushing Maheson swept home with aplomb. Major almost added his name to the scorers’ list two minutes after the hour mark after he was found by a Joseba Beitia ball from the right wing. However, his shot from an acute angle was saved at the near post. RoundGlass Punjab FC continued to dominate proceedings, creating inroads into the Arrows defence and keeping their forwards at bay.

With three minutes left, Guthrie added another assist to his tally as he played in a chipped pass towards goal for substitute Nongrum, who made no mistake with the finish.

The Arrows added a consolation goal deep into stoppage time, as the match drew to a close at 3-1. In its next match, the club will face Mohammedan SC on April 10. —