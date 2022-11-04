RoundGlass Punjab squad for I League announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) announced its squad for the I-League 2022-23 today.

The team’s head coach, Staikos Vergetis, along with players Luka Majcen, Bikash Yumnam, Deepak Devrani and Kiran Kumar Limbu interacted with the media. The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendly matches.

“We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential,” said Staikos.

He said, “As a club, we work towards playing a brand of football, which can excite and inspire children to take up the sport. On the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out in large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign.”

RoundGlass Punjab FC squad for the I-League season 2022-23 includes goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskarenvir Singh, Ayush Deshwal; defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Tarif Akhand, Mohammed Salah, Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Suresh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh; midfielders: Adnan Secerovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Brandon Vanlalremdika, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Sunil Soren, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Maheson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Suranjit Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ranjan Soren; and strikers: Luka Majcen (Slovenia), Juan Mera (Spain), Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Krishnananda Singh, Ronaldo Oliveira, Pranjal Bhumij and Yendrembam Boby Singh.