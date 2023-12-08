 Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school

School agrees to admit 23 EWS students | Next hearing on Dec 21

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school

File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed operation of an order, whereby recognition to St Kabir Public School beyond March 31 was refused on account of “certain irregularities”.

Issuing the directions in the open court, Justice Sandeep Moudgil made it clear that the stay order was being passed considering the law of equilibrium and larger interest of the students, especially when the school was unconditionally ready and willing to give admission to 23 economically weaker section/disadvantaged group students for the next academic session without adjudication on the question of reimbursement.

Justice Moudgil asserted the Bench was of the firm view that the staying of operation of the order dated May 10 at the current stage would not prejudice the rights of either of the parties and might, in fact, go on to serve the larger cause of society and the students.

As such, the order as an interim measure was being stayed till the next date of hearing, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. Justice Moudgil also fixed the case for further hearing on December 21.

Justice Moudgil asserted the petitioner-school would adhere to the undertaking. The respondent-UT Administration would also allow the provisional recognition for the time being, subject to final adjudication in the present writ petition.

In his detailed order, Justice Moudgil also referred to an affidavit filed by St. Kabir Public School’s administrator Gurpreet Singh Bakshi to demonstrate his readiness and willingness to provide admission to such students at the entry level.

Provisional measure

The school will adhere to the undertaking... The UT will allow it provisional recognition. — Justice Sandeep Moudgil, HC


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

3
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
India

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

6
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

7
Haryana

Gurugram: HRERA orders arrest of three Vatika directors

8
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

9
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

10
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

Don't Miss

View All
Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top News

India seeks US help to prosecute Pannun

India seeks US help to prosecute Pannun

Flags concerns over terrorist’s threat to Air India, Parliam...

Poll victories result of teamwork, don’t glorify me: PM to BJP MPs

Poll victories result of teamwork, don't glorify me: PM to BJP MPs

No big announcements in next Budget: Nirmala

No big announcements in next Budget: Nirmala

Indian envoy meets 8 ex-Navy men on death row in Qatar

Indian envoy meets 8 ex-Navy men on death row in Qatar

90K ha of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years

90K ha of forest land diverted for non-forestry use in 5 years


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: Minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

Elderly couple hit by tenants in Panchkula, FIR lodged

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

3-yr-old girl falls to death from building's third floor in Noida

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train

Theatre festival at Baradari Gardens