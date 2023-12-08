Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed operation of an order, whereby recognition to St Kabir Public School beyond March 31 was refused on account of “certain irregularities”.

Issuing the directions in the open court, Justice Sandeep Moudgil made it clear that the stay order was being passed considering the law of equilibrium and larger interest of the students, especially when the school was unconditionally ready and willing to give admission to 23 economically weaker section/disadvantaged group students for the next academic session without adjudication on the question of reimbursement.

Justice Moudgil asserted the Bench was of the firm view that the staying of operation of the order dated May 10 at the current stage would not prejudice the rights of either of the parties and might, in fact, go on to serve the larger cause of society and the students.

As such, the order as an interim measure was being stayed till the next date of hearing, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. Justice Moudgil also fixed the case for further hearing on December 21.

Justice Moudgil asserted the petitioner-school would adhere to the undertaking. The respondent-UT Administration would also allow the provisional recognition for the time being, subject to final adjudication in the present writ petition.

In his detailed order, Justice Moudgil also referred to an affidavit filed by St. Kabir Public School’s administrator Gurpreet Singh Bakshi to demonstrate his readiness and willingness to provide admission to such students at the entry level.