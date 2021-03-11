Rowing Championship: Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay, Sukhdeep claim team gold

Chandigarh, August 11

The team of Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay and Sukhdeep clocked 6:25.82 seconds to claim the 2000m men coxless pair gold medal during the Chandigarh Open State Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake here.

Jagsir, Sahil, Gurmej Singh and Ravinder clocked 7:12.76s to claim the silver medal, whereas Sharma Singh, Shashank Kumar, Vikas and Dipanshu Kumar Singh finished third in 7:46.39s.

In the 2000m men signal scull event, Lockesh clocked 7:38.94s to qualify for the upcoming National Games to be held in Gujarat. In the 2000m men light weight double scull, Lovepreet and Karamchand clocked 7:07.17s. In the men coxless four category, Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay and Sukhdeep qualified with a timing of 6:52.82s.

Jaswinder Kaur cleared the trials by clocking 10:49.09s in the 2000m women single scull event. In double scull, Devika and Ranjana Devi (8:51.28s) and in the coxless pair, Priyadarshini Rout and Amritpal Kaur (9:27.15s) qualified.