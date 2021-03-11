Rowing Championship: Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay, Sukhdeep claim team gold

Chandigarh, August 11
The team of Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay and Sukhdeep clocked 6:25.82 seconds to claim the 2000m men coxless pair gold medal during the Chandigarh Open State Rowing Championship at Sukhna Lake here.
Jagsir, Sahil, Gurmej Singh and Ravinder clocked 7:12.76s to claim the silver medal, whereas Sharma Singh, Shashank Kumar, Vikas and Dipanshu Kumar Singh finished third in 7:46.39s.
In the 2000m men signal scull event, Lockesh clocked 7:38.94s to qualify for the upcoming National Games to be held in Gujarat. In the 2000m men light weight double scull, Lovepreet and Karamchand clocked 7:07.17s. In the men coxless four category, Aditya, Gulshan, Vijay and Sukhdeep qualified with a timing of 6:52.82s.
Jaswinder Kaur cleared the trials by clocking 10:49.09s in the 2000m women single scull event. In double scull, Devika and Ranjana Devi (8:51.28s) and in the coxless pair, Priyadarshini Rout and Amritpal Kaur (9:27.15s) qualified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...