Rowing meet begins at Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

As many as 60 heat events were conducted on the opening day of the Panjab University All-India Inter-University Rowing (Men & Women) Championship at Sukhna Lake. As many as 31 universities are participating in the championship.

Rapid charge event will be conducted on Wednesday. The championship is being conducted in collaboration with the UT Chandigarh Sports Department and the Rowing Federation of India.