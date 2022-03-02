Rowing meet begins at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh, March 1
As many as 60 heat events were conducted on the opening day of the Panjab University All-India Inter-University Rowing (Men & Women) Championship at Sukhna Lake. As many as 31 universities are participating in the championship.
Rapid charge event will be conducted on Wednesday. The championship is being conducted in collaboration with the UT Chandigarh Sports Department and the Rowing Federation of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it