RRR centres: Chandigarh MC felicitates donors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The Municipal Corporation has honoured residents for donating usable household goods at RRR (reduce, reuse and recycle) centres as part of the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign.

Residents donated their old books, clothes, shoes, utensils or furniture at the 35 RRR centres, one each in 35 wards of the city.

Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, directed the operators of these centres to felicitate donors with flowers and medicinal plants.

She emphasised the facilities were designed to make it convenient for individuals and organisations to donate their goods that could be recycled or reused.

She said the concept was based on the idea of an environment-friendly lifestyle and would contribute to creating a better and sustainable environment-friendly future.

The campaign will run till June 5.