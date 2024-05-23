Rs 1.25 crore seized from bank van, two detained

Mohali, May 22
The Static Surveillance Team of Kharar recovered around Rs 1.25 crore of unaccounted cash from a bank cash van and detained two persons, including the driver, in Kansal village in Naya Gaon this afternoon.
Kharar SDM Gurmandar Singh said, “The team led by Divyanshu intercepted a cash van and recovered the unaccounted cash. The two persons could not furnish supporting documents, and hence they were detained. The Naya Gaon police have begun an investigation into the matter. The Income Tax officials were informed about the.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM
Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...
Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’
Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...