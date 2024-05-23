Rs 1.25 crore seized from bank van, two detained

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

The Static Surveillance Team of Kharar recovered around Rs 1.25 crore of unaccounted cash from a bank cash van and detained two persons, including the driver, in Kansal village in Naya Gaon this afternoon.

Kharar SDM Gurmandar Singh said, “The team led by Divyanshu intercepted a cash van and recovered the unaccounted cash. The two persons could not furnish supporting documents, and hence they were detained. The Naya Gaon police have begun an investigation into the matter. The Income Tax officials were informed about the.”

