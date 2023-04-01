Rs 1.95 lakh, laptop stolen from car in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In yet another incident of car break-in at Sukhna Lake, thieves stole Rs 1.95 lakh in cash, a laptop and documents from a car. Mandi resident Jagtar Singh claimed they had parked their car near stairs No. 3 late on Wednesday. On returning after 20 minutes, they found the car’s rear glass broken and a purse containing Rs 1.75 lakh, another containing Rs 20,000 and documents, and a laptop missing. A case has been registered. TNS

Mangalsutra snatched in Sec 41

Chandigarh: A scooter-borne man snatched a mangalsutra from a woman in Sector 41. A Sector 42 resident claimed the incident took place near the bus stop at Krishna market. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Worker dies of electrocution

Dera Bassi: A 27-year-old brick kiln worker, Anuj Sharma, died after being electrocuted by an overhead wire while unloading an iron pipe in Pandwala village on Thursday. The deceased, hailing from Muzzaffarnagar in UP, had gone to unload tent house articles at a Navratri congregation. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. TNS

Sohana man held for theft

Mohali: The police on Friday arrested Sohana resident Sukhwant Singh for a theft of around five tonnes of iron material. The stolen items include 172 iron plates, 35 pipes and 101 iron clamp locks among other things.A case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Balongi police station. Balongi SHO PS Grewal said the stolen iron, mainly construction material, weighing around 5,000 kg, had been recovered. “The police are searching for his other accomplices,” he said. TNS

Tractor hits pole, driver booked

Chandigarh: The UT police booked a tractor driver for hitting the vehicle in a pole. ASI Kulwant Singh, who is posted in Traffic Lines, reported that Avinash, who was driving a tractor, hit a CCTV pole at the Housing Board light point. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.

