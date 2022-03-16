Rs 10,000 penalty imposed for drunken driving

Chandigarh, March 15
TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has imposed the fine of Rs 10,000 on a person who was caught driving under the influence of liquor.
As per the prosecution, Keshav, a resident of Sector 27, was found driving a vehicle under the influence of liquor on March 10. Hence, the offence punishable under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act was made out against him and a DDR was registered and the accused was arrested.
The accused pleaded guilty and did not claim trial. The court in the order stated that since the accused has pleaded guilty, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rs10,000.
