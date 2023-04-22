 Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

PGI, GMCH, GMSH discharge untreated waste into MC drains

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has imposed a penalty of over Rs 16 crore as environmental compensation on three top government health institutions in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 21

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has imposed a penalty of over Rs 16 crore as environmental compensation on three top government health institutions in UT — the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PGI); Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; and Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16 — for failing to treat wastewater and discharging untreated sewage into the drains of the Municipal Corporation since 2019.

The action has been initiated on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for non-compliance of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The institutions have been found releasing liquid hospital waste and sewage generated from premises without treatment at the sewage treatment plant (STP) and effluent treatment plant (ETP).

The committee has imposed a fine of Rs 5.63 crore on the PGI for violating the norms from February 19, 2019, to March 31, 2023; Rs 5.62 crore on the GMCH-32 for violations from February 19, 2019, to March 28, 2023; and Rs 5.62 crore penalty on the GMSH-16 for violations from February 19, 2019, to March 28, 2023.

As per the NGT directions, the violators should strictly follow the norms prescribed under Acts and rules, and environmental compensation be imposed as penalty on these to neutralise the damage caused to the pristine environment and fragile ecosystem. A special committee at the UT level shall utilise the Environmental Compensation Fund especially towards rejuvenation of the damage caused.

On the directions of the NGT to implement the same, the CPCC, after regular examination of the wastewater released, directed all three hospitals to adhere to the norms. Despite several notices, the hospitals failed to do so, said an official.

“In the past four years, neither have they installed the ETP nor STP, and are discharging untreated sewage into MC drains,” he said.

As per the record, the PGI is discharging around 3.5 million gallons per day (MLD) of untreated sewage, GMCH-32 1.5 MLD and GMSH around 1 MLD.

The CPCC had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the PGI seeking explanation as to why an STP and an ETP had not been installed at the institution, which treats thousands of patients from the region every day.

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said construction of both ETP and STP was underway at the GMCH-32 and would be completed by the end of August. As for the GMSH-16, tenders had been floated and the work would start soon, he said.

Recently, the CPCC had imposed a penalty of Rs 2.89 crore on the railway station and Rs 1.74 crore on the Central Reserve Police Force for violating the NGT norms and causing damage to the environment.

The committee had found the railway station releasing wastewater into pits, instead of the MC sewerage system. Also, no ETP and STP had been set up on the premises. Similarly, the CRPF campus at Hallo Majra was found releasing wastewater into the storm water drainage, which finally opened into Sukhna Choe.

In January, the UT had constituted a three-member committee for utilisation of the Environmental Compensation Fund available with the CPCC for the restoration of environment. The three members include Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav; Finance Secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade and Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Debendra Dalai.

No sewage, effluent treatment plants

  • Action comes on the directions of the NGT for non-compliance of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974
  • These had been releasing liquid waste and sewage generated without treatment at sewage and effluent treatment plants
  • Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee had directed all three to set up plants and adhere to norms; however, the three failed to do so
  • A three-member panel will utilise the Environmental Compensation Fund available with CPCC for restoration of environment

Work on treatment units underway, says chief engineer

  • Work on STP and ETP underway at GMCH-32 and will be completed by August-end
  • At GMSH-16, tenders have been floated and work will start soon, says UT Chief Engineer
  • Earlier, the CPCC had served notice on PGI for not installing STP and ETP at the institution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
Nation

Air India pilot 'welcomes' woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from gurdwara car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Bail applications of Amritpal Singh supporters rejected by court

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Showmanship at its best in Chandigarh

Three-day workshop marks World Heritage Day

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district