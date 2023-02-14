Rs 19 lakh unpaid bills: Court stays auction of 2 hotel guests’ cars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

A local court has stayed the auction of two luxury cars, an Audi and a Chevrolet Cruze, of two defaulter guests of CITCO, who allegedly left Hotel Shivalikview without clearing bills of over 19 lakh. The auction was scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The court stayed the auction on an application filed by one of the defaulters, Ramnik Bansal, through advocate NK Nanda. Bansal denied all charges levelled by CITCO and said hotel staff had entered his room in his absence and stole his belongings and cheques. He said he filed a police complaint but they did not take action on it. He claimed that he had paid all dues to CITCO and discharged his liabilities.

He alleged that CITCO presented the stolen cheque before banks, got them dishonoured and also filed cases against him under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

CITCO had moved the court for the attachment and auction of high-end cars for the recovery of dues.

In its petition filed before the court, CITCO had alleged that two guests, Ashwani Kumar Chopra and Ramnik Bansal, stayed in Hotel Shivalikview in 2018 for months without paying the bills. Later, the guests allegedly gave three cheques for Rs 6 lakh each, which were allegedly dishonoured.