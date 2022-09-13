Rs 2.4 crore for roads in Mohali, says Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 12

Punjab Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today said around Rs 2.4 crore would be spent on the cleanliness and beautification of roads in Mohali city.

For the cleaning of A and B roads of Mohali, Rs 46.24 lakh was earmarked for Zone 1, while Rs 49.70 lakh would be spent in Zone 2. Similarly, Rs 48.57 lakh and Rs 42.80 lakh would be spent on A and B roads falling under Zone 3 and 4, respectively.

Besides, Rs 14.10 lakh was earmarked for the repair and maintenance of lights at Sohana and Kumbhra villages and night shelter of the MC building at Phase 10.