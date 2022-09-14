Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for pipeline damage

Chandigarh, September 13

Repair work by MC workers on the damaged water pipeline at the under-construction house in Sector 34 continued for the second day today.

Occupants of the adjoining house had to move out for some time after the pipeline burst at the site. According to information, the disaster management team as a precautionary measure had asked the house occupants to evacuate.

Passed the buck We asked fire wing to shut water supply, but they said it was job of MC’s public health wing. After frantic calls, the supply was finally shut. — A neighbour Can’t dig near line Owners are not supposed to dig up area where pipeline has been laid as it is government property. It burst due to damage caused to pipeline. — MC officer

Meanwhile, the MC has served Rs 3 lakh notice on the owner of the house where construction was going on. A senior MC officer said: “The owners are not supposed to dig up the area where the pipeline has been laid as it is government property. It burst due to damage caused to the pipeline.”

Sources said the pipeline supplying water to various sectors burst around 7.30 pm on Sunday, following which the supply was disrupted. The supply was restored fully after nearly 24 hours.

Sources said work to secure the adjoining building was initiated at midnight. The house owners remained on tenterhooks as rescue teams had put up only a single row of sandbags to prevent the foundation from collapsing. The owner of the under-construction site engaged labour and brought in 1,700 sandbags to buttress its foundation.

A neighbour, preferring anonymity, said there was utter pandemonium as water started flooding the dug-up portion of the basement on Sunday night. There was lack of coordination between the fire, water supply and disaster management teams, he alleged.

“After we asked the fire wing to first get the water supply shut, they passed the buck, claiming it was the job of the public health wing of the MC. After frantic calls, the water supply was finally shut,” said a neighbour. Sources claimed digging work at the site was completed a few days ago and earthmovers were not used on the day the incident was reported. — TNS

