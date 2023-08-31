Rs 50K snatched from ex-serviceman

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 30

An unidentified biker snatched Rs 50,000 in cash from an ex-serviceman, Hari Krishan, and dragged him for some distance in Adarsh Nagar, Dera Bassi, in the afternoon yesterday before fleeing the spot.

The victim claims he had just withdrawn some money from the bank when a biker suddenly appeared on the scene. The biker gave Krishan the impression that his two-wheeler was about to lose its balance. As Krishan rushed towards the motorcyclist to help him, the latter slyly wrested the money from Krishan and tried to make off with it. Krishan, however, latched on to the bike, not letting the biker slip away. But the ex-serviceman’s efforts were to no avail as the biker dragged him on the road until he let go. Some passersby then rushed the victim, who had sustained some injuries to the limbs, to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

