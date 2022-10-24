Rs 6.15 crore okayed for Panchkula old age home: Gian Chand Gupta

Panchkula, October 23
The old age home in Sector 15 is set to witness expansion as the state government has sanctioned Rs 6.5 crore for it.
This was stated by Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who celebrated Diwali with elders at the old age home today. He presented them sweets, fruits and shawls and wished them a happy Diwali.
Gupta said a provision had been made to construct 15 new rooms at this old age home. He added that he would soon hold talks with officials to start the construction work of the building. He appealed to people to take care of their parents so that they do not have to be separated from the family in the twilight years of their lives.
Red Cross Society secretary Savita Agarwal and councillors Jai Kaushik and Harinder Malik were among those present on the occasion.
