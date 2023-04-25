Rs 6L flower tender for IAF centre unveiling dropped

Chandigarh, April 24
A day after the move of UT Administration’s horticulture wing to spend Rs 6.22 lakh on flower decoration for the inauguration of the Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18 was highlighted in the media, the tender for the same was cancelled today.
The UT Administration stated the tender had been cancelled “due to administrative reasons/issues”. Sources said the matter was taken up at the higher level at the Centre, following which the tender was cancelled.
According to the tender floated earlier, Rs 3.25 lakh alone was estimated for providing and affixing “laddu” marigold strings. As many as 13,000 of these were to be put up, each costing Rs 25.
