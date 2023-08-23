Rs 7.25-crore bid for temporary waste plant in Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The sole firm, Bhullar Constructions, Bathinda, has made a Rs 7.25-crore bid for setting up the temporary composting plant for processing wet waste in Dadu Majra.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had estimated the cost for the job at Rs 8.69 crore in the tender. The bid is 16.54 per cent less than the estimates. However, the MC has not given its go-ahead to award the work to the company yet.

“The financial bid has just been opened. Decision to allot or to not allot the work to the agency will be taken after due deliberation,” said an MC official concerned.

The corporation yesterday okayed the only firm for opening the financial bid.

There was earlier ambiguity about the fate of this bid since only one bid was received. Generally, when a single bid is received, the tender is refloated for more competition. But, officials said considering the gravity of the garbage processing issue in the city, the firm was cleared in the first round. This plant will operate for two years or till the time the new waste processing plant is set up at the Dadu Majra dumping site.