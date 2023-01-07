Rs 70-crore international habitat centre to come up in Panchkula’s Sector 1

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will set up a Haryana International Habitat Centre at a cost of Rs 70 crore in Sector 1 here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 105 crore through videoconferencing from Gurugram.

The key projects include inauguration of a high-level bridge over the Tangri river link road from Khatauli to Alipur road at a cost of Rs 15.64 crore and foundation stones of HL bridge on the Kaushalya river and Haryana International Habitat Centre. Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta formally inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of these projects at the Mini-Secretariat here.

Divulging details about Haryana International Habitat Centre, Gupta said this multipurpose building, which would be completed in two years, would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including auditorium with a capacity of 200 persons, handicraft emporium, embroidery and weaving studio, multi-functional hall, art gallery and lounge cafe.

Gupta said new bridges were being constructed in Panchkula as per the requirement. A bridge over the Ghaggar was being constructed by the HVSP at a cost of Rs 50 crore to connect Sectors 20-21 and 25-26. After the construction of this bridge, people of Panchkula extension going to Punjab and Delhi would not have to come to Panchkula and Zirakpur.

Gupta said with the inauguration of the high-level bridge on the Khatauli-Alipur road (Tangri river), around 50-year-old demand of people of Khatauli village had been fulfilled. He said with the construction of this bridge, Khatauli village had been directly connected with the Industrial Area, Barwala, and Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway (NH-7).

The construction work of a ROB in Sector 19 was also going on at a fast pace. This project was declared unfeasible by the previous government. Keeping in view the interest of people, the present state government took up this project and now it was going to be completed soon.