 Rs 70-crore international habitat centre to come up in Panchkula’s Sector 1 : The Tribune India

Rs 70-crore international habitat centre to come up in Panchkula’s Sector 1

Khattar inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth over Rs 105 crore

Rs 70-crore international habitat centre to come up in Panchkula’s Sector 1

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta lays the foundation stone of Haryana International Habitat Centre in Panchkula on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 6

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will set up a Haryana International Habitat Centre at a cost of Rs 70 crore in Sector 1 here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 105 crore through videoconferencing from Gurugram.

The key projects include inauguration of a high-level bridge over the Tangri river link road from Khatauli to Alipur road at a cost of Rs 15.64 crore and foundation stones of HL bridge on the Kaushalya river and Haryana International Habitat Centre. Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta formally inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of these projects at the Mini-Secretariat here.

Divulging details about Haryana International Habitat Centre, Gupta said this multipurpose building, which would be completed in two years, would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including auditorium with a capacity of 200 persons, handicraft emporium, embroidery and weaving studio, multi-functional hall, art gallery and lounge cafe.

Gupta said new bridges were being constructed in Panchkula as per the requirement. A bridge over the Ghaggar was being constructed by the HVSP at a cost of Rs 50 crore to connect Sectors 20-21 and 25-26. After the construction of this bridge, people of Panchkula extension going to Punjab and Delhi would not have to come to Panchkula and Zirakpur.

Gupta said with the inauguration of the high-level bridge on the Khatauli-Alipur road (Tangri river), around 50-year-old demand of people of Khatauli village had been fulfilled. He said with the construction of this bridge, Khatauli village had been directly connected with the Industrial Area, Barwala, and Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway (NH-7).

The construction work of a ROB in Sector 19 was also going on at a fast pace. This project was declared unfeasible by the previous government. Keeping in view the interest of people, the present state government took up this project and now it was going to be completed soon.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Sports

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

Top News

Delhi witnesses coldest morning of the season with mercury dropping to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility

The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...

Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrest accused from Bengaluru

Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend’s aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray’s opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows, mayoral poll postponed

Delhi's winter power demand increases to record 5,526 MW

Delhi L-G constitutes Haj panel

Delhi Govt okays streetscaping project

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Swachh Survekshan: MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office

Punjabi University, Patiala, teacher falls sick during protest, hospitalised