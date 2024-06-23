Rs 9 crore for fortifying Ghaggar bundh in Tiwana

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 22

Punjab Water Resources Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra directed the officials to complete the ongoing work to strengthen the bundh on the Ghaggar river in Tiwana within the stipulated time to thwart any untoward incident during monsoon.

The minister visited Tiwana, Amlala, Khajur Mandi and Alamgir, the villages prone to floods caused by swollen Ghaggar, along with MLA Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa. Jauramajra said the strengthening of the bundh has begun, adding that no laxity would be tolerated with the quality of the work. He also said the work needed to be completed within the deadline.

He said, “Rs 9 crore has been allocated for the fortifying and repair of the bandh on the Ghaggar in Tiwana, Alamgir area, to install a 2,900-foot-long bundh, out of which work for 2,400 has been completed and the rest will be finished on a war footing to give relief to the villagers situated along the bundh.”

The minister assured the residents gathered that he would have all the proper flood protection measures in place before the onset of the monsoon, including the cleaning of Sarsini-Sdhanpur Choe.

MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa apprised the Water Resources Minister of the previous year’s flood situation and sought the repair of the Amlala Bridge that connects the area to Patiala Road. Similarly, explaining the bad road conditions caused by the traffic on the Shambhu border as an alternate route for the traffic through Amlala and nearby villages, MLA Kuljit Singh demanded the need for road repair. Jauramajra asked for estimates required for the projects to get them approved by the Chief Minister.

Jauramajra and MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also visited the Mubarikpur causeway near Dera Bassi Truck Union to review the progress of the work being executed by the Dera Bassi Municipal Council. MLA Randhawa said the causeway from Bhankharpur to Issapur is also being repaired, adding that the work is expected to be finished before monsoon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chetan Singh Jauramajra #Dera Bassi #Monsoon