RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The UT Administration has made the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 mandatory for patients admitted or kept under observation at all local hospitals.

The UT Health Department has asked all hospitals to increase RT-PCR testing. “All suspected patients of flu coming to the OPDs or Emergency and patients admitted for surgery should go under the RT-PCR test. Health workers should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and all should get the booster dose of vaccination, if they have not taken yet, at the designated health facility,” read the circular.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has also issued a circular and made the RT-PCR testing mandatory for all patients, who are even admitted through OPDs. “It has been decided to make this test mandatory for all patients kept in Emergency Wards for observation or those admitted. It should also be mandatorily done on all patients admitted through OPDs, on admission. However, the current practice of Negative RAT test for admission/procedures will continue. Patients coming to OPDs with flu-like symptoms should be asked to get the RT-PCR test done. They should be sent to screening OPD for the same. However, such patients should be provided all necessary OPD treatment after taking due precautions,” stated an order by the Medial Superintendent.