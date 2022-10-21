Rubani enters tennis final

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 20

Rubani Sidhu defeated Sharanya Subramanian of Tamil Nadu (6-2, 6-4) to enter the girls’ U-16 final during the ongoing Roots-AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship. Second seed Tamanna Walia defeated Kritika Katoch (6-2, 6-1). In the boys’ U-16 semi-finals, Aryan Jolly defeated Karen Singh (6-4, 6-0) and Kartik Verma ousted Satvik Singla (6-0, 6-3).