Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

High drama was witnessed at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, after the family of a Burial jail inmate, who was shifted to the hospital after falling sick around a fortnight ago, staged a protest after the suspect died today. A magisterial probe has been initiated into the inmate’s death.

A large number of people reached the hospital in support of the victim’s family, following which the police had to use force to remove the protesters.

Magisterial probe ordered Rahul (26) was arrested by UT police on Nov 24 with 25.8 gm heroin

On Nov 29, kin told he had fallen sick, had been admitted to GMCH

Kin claimed police didn’t allow them to meet Rahul at hospital

A magisterial probe has been initiated into the inmate’s death

Suspect Rahul (26), a resident of Sector 56, was arrested by the District Crime Cell of the UT police on November 24 with 25.8 gm heroin. He was later remanded in judicial custody and sent to the jail.

Rahul’s sister Shilpa claimed on November 29, the family was informed Rahul had fallen sick and had been admitted to the hospital.

“The police didn’t allow any family member to meet Rahul. We didn’t even get a chance to ask what happened to him inside the jail,” she alleged. A police force was deployed at the hospital to maintain law and order.

The autopsy was conducted in the evening and the body was handed over to the family.

The victim is survived by his wife and two children, including a four-year-old boy and a three-year-old daughter.