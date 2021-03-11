Rugby trials on August 18

Chandigarh, August 14
The Chandigarh Rugby Football Association will hold trials to select the local team on August 18 from 8 am to 1 pm on the PU football grounds, stated president of the association Ranjan Sathi.
The selected players will represent the city in the forthcoming Gujarat National Games.
