Rumble strips to check speeding in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

New rumble strips have been installed at several accident-prone spots, including near the S-curve in the town, to curb speeding.

With foggy conditions, the visibility on the roads decreased considerably and the chances of mishaps have gone up. The S-curve on the Airport Road near Sector 70 Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur has witnessed several accidents during winters in the past.

DSP Traffic Mahesh Kumar said, “Rumble strips have been installed recently. The administration and GMADA are working towards making the roads of the town accident-free. Roundabouts are being planned at intersections where accidents take place frequently.”

During a road safety review meeting held recently, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar had asked GMADA and PWD officials to submit a report on fixing black spots by January 31.