'Run for Fun' at Panjab university

Chandigarh: Residents of Amrita Pritam Hall, Panjab University, Girls Hostel No. 9 organised its first sports event ‘Run for Fun’ in physical mode after the reopening of hostels in full strength. Hostel residents participated in a number of fun games like lemon race, hurdle race, three-legged race, sack race, tug of war and others. Ritu-Mishika, Gagan-Sunaina, Aditi-Jitender, Aditi, Harman, Jitender, Akshita, Neeraj, Indu, Mausam and Bimla claimed medals in different events. tns

Academia-industry interface-2022

Chandigarh: A three-day academia industry interface 2022 was organised by capacity building cell of the University School of Open Learning from April 1 to 3, under the patronage of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar. In order to give students a glimpse into the industry, academic experts were roped in from various institutes, including IIM, Ahmedabad, LABASANA, Mussoorie, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Patiala. tns

Session on media campaign strategy

Chandigarh: As part of the skill-based training for its career-oriented BVoc, media and entertainment course, the Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of GGDSD College conducted an interactive session on ‘Designing media campaign strategy’ on Monday. Dr Priya Chadha, head of the department, proposed a vote of thanks on the occasion. tns

St Soldier Convent School

Mohali: St Soldier International Convent School organised good luck party to bid adieu to outgoing Class XII students. The function commenced with the welcome address by students, which was followed by speech of Principal Anjli Sharma. During her address she wished all students good luck for their upcoming board exams. The main highlight of the party was a ramp show. Arshnoor Kaur and Chirag Kalucha were adjudged Ms Perfect and Mr Perfect. At the end a dance party was also organised, which was followed by lunch. tns

Chitkara International School

Chandigarh: Chitkara International School (CIS), Sector 25, today organised an event “The carnival kingdom-Embrace the first day of the academic session 2022-23 with joy and magic” to welcome the new batch of students. The school’s premier event was conducted by Sartaj SK Sharma. The artiste through his sleight of hand and entrancing magic tricks left the audience wonderstruck. Later, a performance was delivered by Sanjay Bhatt, along with members of Rudraksh Band during the electrifying music show.