‘Rupee Store’ opened at Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The Municipal Corporation today started another “Rupee Store” at the Community Centre, EWS houses, Dhanas.

Promoting the concept of 3Rs, i.e. reduce, reuse and recycle, and use the items donated by residents to help needy people in the city, the Mayor, Anup Gupta, inaugurated the store in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner; Ram Chander Yadav, area councillor, and other prominent persons of the area.

People can buy items such as bed sheets, women’s suits, men’s trousers and shirts for just Re 1 per piece.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the MC had started a permanent RRR centre at New Bridge Market, near Jagat cinema, Sector 17, where residents could donate their reusable articles.

After cleaning, repair and refurbishing, these old articles would be sold at stores to be set up across the city for Re 1 per piece, he said.