RUSA skill lab facility opened

Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig opened a Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) lab at the Department of Botany. The facility was developed for the exposure of state-of-the-art high-end infrastructure in plant molecular biology and tissue culture.

Bihar Rajbhasha award for PU prof

Prof Gurmeet Singh of the Hindi Department has been chosen for Babu Ganga Sharan Singh Award (2021-22) under the Hindi Sevi Samman by the Bihar Government. He will receive a citation and Rs 50,000. The award is conferred on experts for promoting Hindi language in non-Hindi areas.

Summer course on skill development

Under the aegis of the Centre for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (CSDE), Panjab University, a skill enhancement summer course on data analysis and visualisation using python has been inaugurated. The course is open to students enrolled in any undergraduate, postgrad-uate and PhD courses at university or its affiliated colleges.

Music Dept condoles Pt Yashpaul's death

A two-minute silence was observed during a meeting in the Department of Music to condole the demise of Pandit Yashpaul, a legend of the Agra Gharana and founder and ex-chairman of the department. Faculty members, staff and research scholars and Neelam Paul, chairperson, expressed grief.

National refresher course concludes

A two-day national refresher course of the College of Medical Physics of India conducted in association with PGIMER and Association of Medical Physicists of India has concluded. About 75 students, interns and medical physicists participated.