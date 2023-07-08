Rush near lake, Admn mulls shuttle service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

To address the increasing traffic chaos around Sukhna Lake caused by influx of visitors to Rock Garden, Bird Park and the lake, the UT Administration has decided to explore the option of introducing shuttle bus service from designated parking sites to these closely located tourist spots.

The Administration is also planning to create additional parking facilities near the lake to address the problem of traffic congestion. Though the area witnesses huge flow of traffic on all days of the week, the problem turns acute during weekends.

Meet on road safety: Key takeaways Segregation of cycle tracks on main carriageways

Provision of extreme left lane for heavy vehicles

Traffic police booths at eight main intersections

Ensuring all street lights remain functional

Pick up-and-drop off points for autos on Madhya Marg

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Road Safety Committee. UT Home Secretary Nitin Yadav, who chairs the committee, instructed the department concerned to study the feasibility of introducing shuttle bus service between Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and Bird Park.

To enhance the safety of cyclists in the city, a decision has been made to segregate cycle tracks on major roads such as Uttar Marg from Lake Spots Complex to the Punjab CM’s residence, Madhya Marg from Transport light point to Dhillon barrier, and Purv Marg from Transport light point to Tribune Chowk. Additionally, the traffic police will establish assistance booths at eight significant intersections.

The committee also discussed the allocation of designated pick-up and drop-off points for auto-rickshaws on Madhya Marg. All departments concerned were directed to ensure proper coordination during the initial planning phase, execution and before commencing the final work within the stipulated time frame.