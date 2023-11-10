RWA flags poor maintenance of public utilities in Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The president of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Mani Majra’s Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd), has written to the UT Adviser, complaining that most residents of the housing society feel that the standard of maintenance of various public utilities has been deteriorating here. In the letter, Col Gursewak highlighted the inconvenience that locals face as a result.

He stated, “It will be prudent to put on hold all future projects until the authorities are fully equipped and prepared to maintain the existing works.”

Col Gursewak rued that despite sending repeated complaints to the officials concerned via the Smart City app, streetlights in the area have long remained non-functional.

He said such “dark spots” are vulnerable to crimes and mishaps. He noted that the main approach road from Kalagram to the MHC plunged into darkness more than a week ago as some repair work on underground cables was in progress. He stressed that in such a situation, some alternative arrangements for lighting the road should have been in place.

He said both main roads passing through the MHC were badly dug up for laying underground pipes under the Smart City project in June. As rains lashed the region in the monsoon, the roads turned into a nightmare for commuters. “Our letters on the subject have fallen on deaf ears,” rued Col Gursewak.

“Work on the mini-bridge near Shani Mandir commenced in December 2022 with much fanfare. The project was supposed to be wrapped up in two months. But ten months on, the work on the project has been moving at a snail’s pace,” the RWA chief rued.