Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Tandon skips event due to manifesto release

Congress candidate Manish Tewari addresses members of FOSWAC during a "healthy debate" in Sector 36. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 26

Amid intense campaigning by candidates for the city LS seat, the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has demanded solutions to local problems. The association held its monthly executive meeting at Peoples’ Convention Centre in Sector 36 today.

The event marked a “healthy debate”, which was supposed to be attended by the BJP and Congress candidates. While the Congress candidate Manish Tewari turned up for the event, the BJP’ Sanjay Tandon couldn’t make it due to the scheduled release of the party’s manifesto.

Problems related to stray dog menace, dumping ground, CHB notices, lack of representation of FOSWAC in decision-making policies, direct mayoral elections and others were discussed during the ‘healthy debate’.

The also demanded a permanent nominated seat for its representative in the MC House. “The involvement of FOSWAC is important in all decision-making policies, especially in works related to the city’s development. Their representation is equally important on all fronts,” said Tewari.

During a discussion on the Dadu Majra dump issue, Tewari said, “I have held numerous meetings with the past Governors on these issues. It not only creates problems with the people of Chandigarh but also troubles the people of Punjab who share borders with the city. There’s always a solution to every problem, and various scientific methods can be used to tackle this problem. The BJP candidate (Tandon) claims to play a football match in the area — what were they doing in the past 10 years.. waiting for him to learn football tricks and shoot a false ‘promise’?” asked Tewari. While discussing allegations of local problems being referred to and ignored by the MHA, Tewari said the city needed undivided attention. “Initially, Chandigarh was made a UT for five years. Given the political scenario and peoples’ emotions, it continued to enjoy the same status. However, it came with its pros and cons. There’s no problem with the allotment of the budget, but the main function of the MHA is to work on internal security. The city issues are a peripheral subject for the MHA until it’s a crisis. There’s a need to change the governance model of the city without changing its nature of being a UT,” added Tewari. “In an interview, Tandon had said that an MP should be empowered to work wonders. Their MP stayed in power for 10 years, what other empowerment is he asking for? The residents are fed up with their false promises. Their manifesto lists fancy projects, but what efforts have they put into fulfilling their promises in past 10 years? He never turns up for debate, why is he running away from a healthy discussion on a public platform about the problems of the residents of Chandigarh,” Tewari.

30-minute power cut

A long (for about 30 minutes) power cut welcomed Tewari soon after he reached the venue. The FOSWAC general secretary claimed that it might be “intentional” on the part of the local Engineering Department, as the area official was aware about Tewari’s arrival here.

