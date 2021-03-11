Ryan International School, Chandigarh

Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions, Dr Grace Pinto has been conferred “Her Power Award” at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organised by The Brand Story. The award was given to her by actor and author Kabir Bedi and Vinit Goenka, author and spokesperson for the BJP, Delhi. Dr Pinto said, “We are grateful to TBS for recognising our efforts in the field of education and social sphere.”

St Stephen’s School, Togan

The school marked World Red Cross Day with a seminar, a documentary film followed by a quiz highlighting the significance of the day. Principal Roy da Silva encouraged all participants and applauded their efforts.

St Soldier Int’l Convent School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised at the school to celebrate Mother’s Day. Students of the pre-primary wing of the school presented songs, rhymes and danced to convey their gratitude to their mothers for their unconditional love. They also made beautiful cards for their mothers. Students of Class IX C sang melodious songs. Principal Anjli Sharma urged the participants to express their gratitude to all mothers.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Students of Primary -2 Block of the school participated in various activities to mark National Technology Day. Students created vibrant posters, made interactive PowerPoint presentations and wrote thoughtful articles on the topic, “Women in Science” and “Importance of Technology in Daily Life of People”.

Green Castle Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a visit to a temple for the kindergarten children. They prayed to deities and sang bhajans along with their teachers.

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali

A special assembly and card-making activity was held to pay a tribute to the unconditional love and affection that mothers shower on their children. Attractive boards were also displayed. Mother’s Day cards and messages adorned classes. Principal Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff.

Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula

An investiture was conducted to mark the formation of the school Cabinet. It started with a song by the senior choir, followed by the ceremony of assigning portfolios to the cabinet members. Harjot Singh Chawla of Class X was appointed Head Boy and Shreya Garg Head Girl for the session 2022-23.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Eivaksh Aggarwal has been selected to be part of Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) 2022 organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will be conducted from May 16 to 28 at the Department of Space, ISRO, Bangalore. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated Eivaksh.

Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School

The school organised various activities to mark International Yoga Day. A poster-making contest was organised to create awareness among children about the importance of yoga. A signature campaign was carried out for the students and teachers of the school. Principal Amita Khorana said yoga was very efficient and simple way for a child’s growth.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Palaash, an eco club, has joined an initiative with Yuvsatta (STOP) to make the school campus plastic-free. Students took out a rally around the campus carrying jute bags, stainless steel tiffins, cloth napkins etc.