Sacked Punjab cop held for theft in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 29
A dismissed Punjab Police constable has been arrested by for stealing a mobile phone of a motorcyclist from whom he had taken a lift.
Complainant Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West, claimed the suspect asked him for a lift at the Sector 31/32 light point while he was on his way to office in Mohali on Sunday. The complainant dropped the suspect near the road separating Sectors 48-49.
On reaching his office, the complainant found his mobile phone kept in the bag missing. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, was arrested. The police said the accused was a habitual offender.
