Sacred Heart Dalhousie alumni go down memory lane at reunion

Chandigarh, February 11
After a gap of four years, the Chandigarh chapter of Sacred Heart Dalhousie alumni held its second reunion here today.
Girls from the UK, USA, Indonesia, Canada, Maharashtra, UP, Himachal, J&K, Punjab and Delhi made the day memorable and colourful. The alumni of the school, established in 1901, were proud of their alma mater.
The old students shared that whenever they met, their conversation centres around the ethical values that each one of them imbibed in some form or the other. Those values were deeply ingrained in their attitudes and lifestyle. The impact that the nuns had on them was so strong that even to this day, every detail of how to distinguish between right and wrong remained engraved in their lives, they said.
The event was held under the guidance of the Chandigarh chapter president Sarbjeet Kaur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...