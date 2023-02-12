Sacred Heart Dalhousie alumni go down memory lane at reunion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

After a gap of four years, the Chandigarh chapter of Sacred Heart Dalhousie alumni held its second reunion here today.

Girls from the UK, USA, Indonesia, Canada, Maharashtra, UP, Himachal, J&K, Punjab and Delhi made the day memorable and colourful. The alumni of the school, established in 1901, were proud of their alma mater.

The old students shared that whenever they met, their conversation centres around the ethical values that each one of them imbibed in some form or the other. Those values were deeply ingrained in their attitudes and lifestyle. The impact that the nuns had on them was so strong that even to this day, every detail of how to distinguish between right and wrong remained engraved in their lives, they said.

The event was held under the guidance of the Chandigarh chapter president Sarbjeet Kaur.