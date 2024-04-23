Sacred Heart, KV cagers win titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, and KV High Ground School won the girls’ and boys’ titles, respectively, during the Colonel Balraj Singh Sub-Junior State Basketball Championship at New Public School in Sector 18.

In the girls’ category, the team of KV High Ground School claimed the second position, and Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, finished third.

In the boys' category, Strawberry Fields High School claimed the second position followed by St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32.

After the league stage, the table toppers had qualified for the main draw matches.

