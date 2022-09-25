Sacred Heart Sr Sec, Chandigarh

The Education World, in association with C-fore, conducted the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 and placed Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, at the top position among all girls schools in India.
St Xavier’s Sr Secondary, Chandigarh
The school on Friday celebrated its "Founder's Day". Chairman of St Xavier's Group of Schools, I William, appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers, students and staff for making the day a success.
St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh
Aiklavyaveer Singh Rana of Class X scored 99.6 per cent marks in the CBSE exams making it to the second rank in the UT and third at the national Level. He achieved a perfect 100 score in Hindi, mathematics and science.
Delhi Public, Chandigarh
To reinforce the concept of lines, shapes and patterns in students of Class II, the school organised a Warli art activity. Students used a thin market to draw simple geometrical figures such as triangles, circles, dots, squares and lines to depict human figures, animals and things. They had great fun learning the creative Warli art.
Govt Sr Secondary, Mani Majra Town
The literary club of the school organised a poem recitation competition in which 45 students of Classes VI to XII participated. Students recited poems on different themes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Hindi Desh ki Bhasha’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...