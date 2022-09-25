Sacred Heart Sr Sec, Chandigarh

The Education World, in association with C-fore, conducted the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 and placed Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, at the top position among all girls schools in India.

St Xavier’s Sr Secondary, Chandigarh

The school on Friday celebrated its "Founder's Day". Chairman of St Xavier's Group of Schools, I William, appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers, students and staff for making the day a success.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec, Chandigarh

Aiklavyaveer Singh Rana of Class X scored 99.6 per cent marks in the CBSE exams making it to the second rank in the UT and third at the national Level. He achieved a perfect 100 score in Hindi, mathematics and science.

Delhi Public, Chandigarh

To reinforce the concept of lines, shapes and patterns in students of Class II, the school organised a Warli art activity. Students used a thin market to draw simple geometrical figures such as triangles, circles, dots, squares and lines to depict human figures, animals and things. They had great fun learning the creative Warli art.

Govt Sr Secondary, Mani Majra Town

The literary club of the school organised a poem recitation competition in which 45 students of Classes VI to XII participated. Students recited poems on different themes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Hindi Desh ki Bhasha’.