Sacred Heart win basketball match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

Jiya scored nine points, while Smaya added four as Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, posted a 39-10 win over Shemrock School, Sector 69, on the opening day of the CBSE Cluster XVII Basketball Tournament, organised by PML SD Public School, Sector 32.

Learning Paths School, Sector 67, recorded a 37-11 win over Amity International School, Mohali, with the help of Akshara (10 points) and Saanvi (6 points). Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, logged a 46-06 win over Gurukul School, Mohali.

In the boys’ category, Amity International School went down 02-20 against Shemrock School.

#CBSE