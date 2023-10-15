Sacred Souls, Gharuan

Sacred Souls’ School hosted the opening day of the Thakur Memorial Trophy in 2023. It is an all-India inter-school basketball tournament to bring together the finest talents from across the country. Arpit Shukla, ADGP (Law and Order), Punjab, was present as the chief guest. Tejdeep Singh Saini, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Varinder Singh Brar, DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar and Jalandhar SP Parminder Singh were present as guests of honour.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The principal, Monica Chawla, won the Best Paper Presenter Award in the 2023 National Teachers Conference organised by the CBSE. This recognition came in the form of the Certificate of Best Paper conferred by Dr Ram Shankar, Director of Training at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The paper explored the vital theme of “Guidance and Counselling for the Promotion of Social Inclusion.”

Aanchal International, Chandigarh

A science experiment competition was conducted at the school for the students of classes 4 to 10. It was an opportunity to identify and demonstrate several scientific phenomena occurring in citizens’ daily lives. Students participated in the competition with experiments that were suitable for the science and technology curriculum. At the end of the contest, students who achieved high scores were presented awards.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

The school hosted a multidisciplinary inter-school event where students from classes I to XII of various schools got platforms to showcase their knowledge, skills and creativity. Students from 17 schools in the tricity, with close to 500 students, participated. The overall winner title was bagged by the host school, but the trophy was presented to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, which was in second place.

SAUPIN’S SCHOOL, Chandigarh

Saupin’s 32 POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) committee organised a self-defence training session for the students of classes 9 and 10. The workshop was conducted by senior trainer Sanjay and trainer Sonia from Swayam under the aegis of the Chandigarh Police. The trainers made the children aware of the importance of self-defence and demonstrated many techniques that they could use to protect themselves.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

A career counselling session was organised at the school for the students of classes 11 and 12. The resource person was Sumeet Watson from the UPED, Dehradun. The session aimed at providing guidance to students on making informed decisions about their future career paths.

Govt model middle school, Chd

In a display of unity and generosity, the Lions Club Panchkula Pearl held a blood donation camp. The event was hosted by a government model middle school in Chandigarh. The event saw 42 persons donating blood.

Wunder School, New Chandigarh

Students from class 6 to 10, along with their senior teachers, visited the Indian Air Force Museum and Japanese Garden. The students got exposure to the history of the Indian Air Force, their uniforms, flags and symbols.