Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan

The school celebrated its 20th Founder’s Day with great fervor. Olympian Harbinder Singh was the chief guest for the event. The students mesmerised the audience with musical performances and captivated everyone with their talents. The junior school presented a choir, “One Thing Remains.” The senior school boys presented a folk fusion of “Soulian Fusioners.” The highlight of the evening was the comedy play “Family Matters.” The chief guest honoured the achievers of the academic year 2023-24 in a prize distribution ceremony.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school collaborated with RatnaSagar Pvt Ltd to organise a workshop on ‘learning objectives and outcomes’ as per NEP 2020 for the educators to delve into the critical aspects of educational planning and assessment. Seema Abrol, a renowned expert in educational methodologies, led the session.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, chd

An awareness session was organised for the faculty of the school by the Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh, with a focus on adopting banking habits, safe digital banking, cybercrime and fraud, familiarisation with the helplines, and redressal mechanisms, among others. Deputy General Manager Anuradha Sahu and Assistant General Manager Vikram Dhaanda, among other officials and staff of CEPC, Chandigarh regional office, were present at the event. Over 130 teachers from the school were in attendance.

Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school organised an orientation programme for all faculty members. The first day of the inset programme was dedicated to art integration and subject enrichment activities. A part of the day was focused on cybersecurity and digital technology for subject enrichment. The second day of the programme was focused on experiential and joyful learning, and storytelling based on toy-based pedagogy, referred to as ‘Jadui Pitara’. A seminar on the ‘use of AI tools’ was also organised.