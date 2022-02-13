SAD-BSP alliance will give stable govt in Punjab: Parvinder Singh Sohana

Mohali, February 12
The SAD-BSP candidate, Parvinder Singh Sohana, today urged the people to show the anti-Punjab Arvind Kejriwal the way back to Delhi.
Addressing election meetings at the Phase IV market, Chilla, Kurda, Kurdi and Chachu Majra, Sohana urged the people not to vote for the Congress, which crossed the line of corruption. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would strengthen the social brotherhood and bring a stable government in Punjab, he said. Kejriwal’s Delhi model had flopped, he added. About AAP candidate Kulwant Singh he said, “A candidate, who has Rs4-crore car is not common man.” —
